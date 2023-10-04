Home

Rajinikanth’s Grand New Look From Thalaivar 170 Takes Internet by Storm, Superstar Reunites With Amitabh Bachchan After 32 Years – Check Reactions

Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan renunite on-screen after 32 years. Check out the new poster of Thalaivar 170 as Lyca Productions begins the shoot of the film.

Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan in Thalaivar 170

Thalaivar 170 movie update: Lyca Productions on Wednesday announced the shooting of the new film starring Rajinikanth, tentatively titled Thalaivar 170. The film features other big names apart from the Tamil superstar. Directed by TJ Gnanavel of Jai Bhim fame, it marks the big reunion of Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan after 32 years. In the poster released online on September 4, Rajinikanth looked stylish in an all-black avatar. He is seen rocking a black blazer and a matching shirt with his hair all done and those shades adding more swag to his overall look.

Rajinikanth and Bachchan are joined by the likes of Fahadh Faasil, Manju Warrier, Tushara Vijayan, Rana Daggubati, and Ritika Singh. The film is expected to be about a fake encounter in which Rajinikanth plays the role of a retired cop. This will also mark yet another reunion of Rajinikanth with his nephew Anirudh Ravichander who will be curating the music for the film. He has earlier composed music for his Petta, Darbar, Jailer and most recently for Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan.

Earlier, as he spoke to the media at the airport, Rajinikanth assured his fans that Thalaivar 170 is going to be a ‘huge entertainer’. The actor said this film is not just going to entertain fans but also going to leave them with a strong social message.”

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth is currently riding high on the success of Jailer which crossed a staggering Rs 600 crore worldwide with around Rs 410 crore from India alone. The film is now available to watch online on Amazon Prime Video. Apart from Thalaivar 170, the superstar has also got two more biggies lined up – an untitled project with Lokesh Kanagaraj and ‘Lal Salaam’ with daughter Aishwarya Rajinikanth. Watch this space for all the latest updates on Thalaivar 170!

