Superstar Rajinikanth was admitted to a hospital in Hyderabad on Friday after he was diagnosed with severe fluctuations in blood pressure. On Saturday, the hospital released an official statement regarding his health and mentioned that he's doing fine.

In a detailed statement, the authorities wrote that Rajinikanth slept well at night and he has undergone a few more tests the reports of which will be received by evening today. The doctors said that the actor will continue to be monitored closely and he has been advised complete bed rest. Here's what the full statement read:

"Mr. Rajinikanth who was admitted to the hospital yesterday is progressing well. He has had an uneventful night and his blood pressure is still on the higher side although under better control than yesterday. His investigations have not revealed anything alarming so far. He is scheduled for a further set of investigations today, reports of which will be available by the evening.

His blood pressure medications are being titrated carefully and he will continue to be under close monitoring. He had been advised complete rest in view of his labile blood pressure and visitors are not being allowed to meet him. Based on his investigations and control of blood pressure, a decision on his discharge will be taken by the evening.”

The news of Rajinikanth getting hospitalised comes a few days before he is scheduled to announce his political party. The actor had announced that he will be taking over the role of a political leader to serve his people and launch a party on December 31. The popular star said that he will begin the work in full mode after completing the shooting of his film on January 15.

