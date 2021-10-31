Chennai: With superstar Rajinikanth recovering in hospital post-surgery, his fans performed a mass prayer at a temple in Tamil Nadu’s Madurai district for his speedy recovery and the success of his upcoming movie ‘Annaatthe’. Fans held special prayers for their Thalaivar at Madurai’s Thirupankyndram Murugan Temple by breaking 108 coconuts and “man soru” (eating from the floor).Also Read - Rajinikanth's Health Update: Megastar Undergoes ‘Carotid Artery Revascularisation’ Procedure | Hospital Statement

“We came to know that two days back our superstar Thalaiva was admitted in the hospital for his illness. Now we are conducting mass prayer for his speedy recovery and for the success of the film,” Rajinikanth’s fan Kumaravel said. Also Read - Rajinikanth's Health Update: 'He Is Taking Rest At Hospital, Likely To Be Discharged Before Annaatthe Release'

Tamil Nadu: A large number of fans of actor Rajinikanth performed prayers and 'man soru' (eating food from floor) for his speedy recovery in Madurai "We performed this mass prayer for his fast recovery & for the success of his upcoming film," a fan says pic.twitter.com/kri9u2eZTf — ANI (@ANI) October 31, 2021

Also Read - Annaatthe Trailer Out: Rajinikanth Promises Over-The-Top Performance In This Classic Relationship Drama

Some more fans were also seen holding a prayer ritual in the streets with flags that has Rajini’s face on them along with diyas.

How is Rajinikanth’s health condition?

Rajinikanth was admitted to Kauvery Hospital in Chennai on Thursday and underwent carotid artery revascularisation on Friday.

According to a medical bulletin issued by the Kauvery Hospital, the Padma Bhushan awardee is recovering well after he underwent carotid endarterectomy which is a surgical procedure that removes plaque from the inside of a patient’s carotid artery in order to restore normal blood flow to the brain.

The medical bulletin stated that the actor is likely to be discharged in a few days.