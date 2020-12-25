Superstar Rajinikanth has been rushed to the Apollo hospital in Hyderabad on Friday morning over several blood pressure fluctuations. This comes after he was tested negative for coronavirus after seven crew members shooting for the film, Annaatthe, tested positive for COVID-19. As per the hospital’s official statement, he does not have any symptoms of COVID-19 but his blood pressure showed severe fluctuations that needed further evaluation. The statement further states that he will be monitored closely in the hospital until his blood pressure settles down. Also Read - Rajinikanth Admitted to Hyderabad Hospital Following Fluctuating Blood Pressure | Read Full Hospital Statement Here

The statement reads, “Mr. Rajnikanth has been admitted in the hospital today in the morning. He was shooting for a movie in Hyderabad for the last 10 days. A couple of people on the sets tested positive for Covid-19. Mr. Rajnikanth was tested on December 22 for Covid-19 and he was negative. Since then, he isolated himself and was monitored closely. Though he did not have any symptoms of Covid-19, his Blood Pressure showed severe fluctuations and needed further evaluation for which he has been admitted to the hospital. He will be investigated and monitored closely in the hospital till his blood pressure settles down before being discharged. Apart from fluctuating blood pressure and exhaustion he does not have any other symptoms and is hemodynamically stable.” Also Read - Rajinikanth Rushed To Hospital Over Severe Blood-Pressure Fluctuations

Rajinikanth admitted to hospital this morning after showing severe fluctuation in blood pressure. He’ll be investigated & monitored closely till his bp settles down before being discharged. He doesn’t have any other symptoms & is hemodynamically stable: Apollo Hospital, Hyderabad pic.twitter.com/lQYPErCFRk Also Read - After Rajinikanth, Karunanidhi's Elder Son Alagiri Says he Might Launch His Political Party Soon — ANI (@ANI) December 25, 2020

As the news broke of the superstar being hospitalised, his fans flooded social media with ‘speedy recovery’ tweets.

One user wrote, “Superstar #RajniKanth admitted to JubleeHills Apollo. Hyderabad. He was Suffering with High BP. Wishing him speedy recovery.”

“@rajinikanth admitted in the hospital this morning after showing severe fluctuation in blood pressure. He’ll be investigated & monitored closely till his bp settles down before being discharged. Praying for your speedy recovery,” tweeted another.

Superstar @rajinikanth has been admitted at #ApolloHospitals, Hyd. Tested negative for #COVID19. Wishing him a speedy recovery pic.twitter.com/StQ0dweVtJ — vb (@vbzu) December 25, 2020

Wish him a speedy recovery. https://t.co/XnnBjxy0ip — Sumanth Raman (@sumanthraman) December 25, 2020

Breaking : Superstar #RajniKanth admitted to JubleeHills Apollo.Hyderabad. He was Suffering with High BP.

Wishing him speedy recovery. pic.twitter.com/6KufPJlC87 — Suresh Kondi (@V6_Suresh) December 25, 2020

.@rajinikanth admitted in hospital this morning after showing severe fluctuation in blood pressure. He’ll be investigated & monitored closely till his bp settles down before being discharged. Praying for your speedy recovery.🙏 pic.twitter.com/sUXAtwT5RI — Amar Prasad Reddy🇮🇳 (@amarprasadreddy) December 25, 2020

Meanwhile, Rajinikanthmade his political debut after he announced his plans to contest the forthcoming elections.

Watch this space for the latest updates!