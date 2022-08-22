Rajinikanth’s First Look From Jailer: The first look poster for superstar Rajinikanth‘s upcoming role in Jailer has been out. The actor’s forthcoming Nelson-directed Tamil flick Jailer began filming on Monday in Chennai. He can be seen nailing his intense look as he was spotted in khaki pants and a white shirt. Sun Pictures shared the picture on their social media handle and captioned it, “#Jailer begins his action Today!”Also Read - Rajinikanth Honoured by Income Tax Department, Daughter Aishwarya Accepts Certificate

Check Rajinikanth’s First Look From Jailer:

Also Read - Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Chiranjeevi, Khushboo Hail Ilaiyaraaja's Rajya Sabha Nomination

Rajinikanth's fans flooded Twitter with immense love and admiration for the actor. The dropped fire emojis for the superstar's intense look. One of the users wrote, "Superstar brand." Another user wrote, "Thalaivar action begins." One of them also wrote, "Well, Style finds another way to rejoice. This is Rajini"

Check Twitter Reactions:

The Man Of MASSES

Back in Action

SUPER ♥️@Nelsondilpkumar nae all d best wishes behalf of all @dhanushkraja fans ♥️#Jailer #Vaathi https://t.co/SYpWDDI2mY — d_Veriyan45ᴸᵉᵗʰᵃˡ ᶠᵒʳᶜᵉ (@HariVishnu_2000) August 22, 2022

According to reports, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will portray one of the movie’s starring females. The film stars actors Tamannaah Bhatia and Sanjay Dutt in significant roles. The film is produced under the banner of Sun Pictures.

Watch this space for more updates on Rajinikanth’s Jailer!