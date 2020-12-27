Legendary actor Rajinikanth will be discharged on Sunday, December 27 after examining his medical condition. His blood pressure is now stabilized and the veteran actor is feeling much better now. News agency ANI shared the hospital’s statement on its Twitter account. It read, “In view of his improved medical condition, Rajinikanth is being discharged from the hospital today. His blood pressure has been stabilized and he is feeling much better: Apollo Hospital, Hyderabad”. Also Read - Rajinikanth’s Medical Report Arrives And There is Nothing Alarming, Hospital to Discharge Soon

Rajinikanth was admitted to Apollo Hospitals in Hyderabad for severe blood pressure fluctuation on 25 December.

Rajinikanth was shooting for the Tamil film Annaatthe in Hyderabad when he was admitted to Apollo Hospital.