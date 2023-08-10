Home

Rajinikanth’s Jailer: Japanese Couple Travels From Osaka To Chennai For First Day First Show

Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Rajinikanth’s Jailer has been released in theatres. A Japanese couple travelled all the way from Osaka to Chennai to watch the first day first show of the movie.

Rajinikanth’s Jailer released in theatres on August 10. (Photo Credits: ANI)

Superstar Rajinikanth has once again charmed his fans with his latest outing Jailer. The film opened in around 900 theatres across Tamil Nadu today, August 10. Jailer has garnered appreciation from every nook and corner. Rajinikanth’s fans cannot keep calm and are ensuring that their Thalaiva’s (leader) onscreen outing is a success. Amid all the fanfare and excitement around Jailer, a video of a Japanese couple traveling all the way from Osaka to Chennai, just to watch the first day first show of the actioner, has gone viral.

Japanese Couple In Chennai To Watch Jailer

It would not be wrong to say that Rajinikanth is a star with a global appeal. The craze for his new release Jailer proves the same. A Japanese couple travelled all the way from Osaka to Chennai to watch the film. The man, identified as Yasuda Hidetoshi, is said to be the leader of Rajinikanth’s fan club in Japan. He travelled to Chennai with his wife to enjoy the ‘Rajinikanth fever’ with other fans.

News Agency PTI shared a video of the couple on Twitter, rebranded as X, where the duo shared their eagerness about watching Jailer with other fans. Above all, surprisingly, Yasuda Hidetoshi, shared his happiness in Tamil. He said, “To see the Jailer movie we have come from Japan to Chennai.”

Yasuda Hidetoshi first met Rajinikanth in 2002. After a decade, they met during the release of Lingaa. The fan told The Hindu, “I cannot forget those meetings ever. I remember showing Rajinikanth sir photos of how people in Japan celebrate the release of all his films with a lot of zeal.”

VIDEO | A Japanese couple has travelled from Osaka to Chennai, Tamil Nadu to watch Rajinikanth’s new film ‘Jailer’. “To see the Jailer movie, we have come from Japan to Chennai,” says Yasuda Hidetoshi, Rajinikanth fan club leader, Japan. pic.twitter.com/04ACrc4Q5c — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 10, 2023



About Jailer

Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Jailer is his first collaboration with Rajinikanth. Starring Rajinikanth as Muthuvel Pandian, a stern yet empathetic jail warden, the film depicts his fight against several gangs who break into his jail trying to rescue their leader. Apart from Rajinikanth, the film also features an ensemble cast of Jackie Shroff, Ramya Krishnan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vinayakan and Mohanlal. Check the Jailer showcase here:



Rajinikanth’s fans were seen lining outside the theatres to watch their superstar on the first day first show which began around 6:00 AM in India. Clips of fans bursting crackers, pouring milk on the banners and dancing have surfaced on the internet, proving that Rajinikanth’s star power is unparalleled.

