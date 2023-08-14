Home

Vignesh Shivan reviews Rajinikanth’s Jailer: ‘Enjoyed it to the maxxxxxxxxx!’

Popular South filmmaker Vignesh Shivan shared his views on Rajinikanth starrer Jailer on Instagram. The film was released on August 10 this year.

Vignesh Shivan reviews Jailer. (Image Credits: Instagram)

Rajinikanth fans cannot keep calm as the superstar has returned to the big screens after a long time. His action thriller Jailer was released in the cinema halls on August 10 and opened to positive reviews. Adding to the list, filmmaker Vignesh Shivan also shared his views on Rajinikanth’s latest release on Instagram. He penned an elongated note on the photo-sharing app discussing every aspect of the drama. The post was captioned, “Jai….Chutta…Nelsaaaaaa…Loved jailer ! What an entertaining show from Thalaivar The OG one & only SuperStar @rajinikanth and King @anirudhofficial !!! Wonderful work from the team !”

Vignesh Shivan’s Jailer review

Vignesh Shivan’s note went like this, “Jailer wow…enjoyed it to the maxxxxxxxxx! Nelson’s extremely smart writing knowing all the parameters and strengths! A flawlessly woven first half with an explosive interval block…right there! Full paisa vasool for fans and general audience! Carrying on with the effective, funny, easy-to watch second half with nice simple humor again preparing to a blast during the climax! Highly commendable execution of a slick action with the right balance of everything”

Talking about Rajinikanth’s performance in the film, the director said, “Thalaivar looking menacing! His eyes speaking most of his lines at most of the times! One of Thalaivar’s best performed movies! I’ve always believed that Thalaivar is an amazing actor par excellence and here is another proof for his solidity in style and acting!”

Check out the post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vignesh Shivan (@wikkiofficial)



Shifting the focus to the composer Anirudh, Vignesh Shivan wrote, “Anirudh is the show stealer of this film! This boy is a wonder! Everytime he pushes the bar! His honestly in his work…His love for the people involved in it! Always gives his best and what an extraordinary score he’s pulled off!!! He’s equally powerful like all the superstars appearing in this film and his presence is felt throughout! King keeps doing it again n again each and every film he’s involved with! Kingssssss u r nirandharam! And very very Uyar Tharam! Love You”

The project revolves around Jailer Muthuvel Pandian (Rajinikanth) who is strict yet empathetic. The story gains momentum when he learns that a gang is trying to rescue their leader from the prison, and he decides to stop them.

