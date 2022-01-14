Pongal is being celebrated today, January 14 among the people in South India. The four-day long harvest festival will be celebrated till January 17. Every year in mid-January, Pongal symbolises the start of Uttarayan, the sun’s voyage northward, and the conclusion of the winter season. Bollywood superstar Rajnikanth came out of the house and wished his friends and followers on his social media handle on the gracious occasion of Pongal. In a 25 second video, Rajinikanth was seen dressed in a simple white kurta pyajama, accepted the maddening love by his fans outside his home. Amid the rising covid cases, the Annaatthe actor greeted fans with his signature ‘namaskar’.Also Read - Happy Pongal 2022: Greeting Cards, WhatsApp Status, Facebook Messages, SMS, GiFs to Send

"We are all living in a terrible and dangerous period, the number of people infected with the Coronavirus is growing by the day. To keep ourselves safe from this infection, we must strictly adhere to all norms and regulations. Nothing is more vital than one's own health. Greetings on Pongal I say to everyone," Rajinikanth stated on his Twitter handle.

Take a look at Rajinikanth’s Pongal greetings:

Several celebrities from the Tamil and Telugu cinema industries have tested positive for Covid-19, prompting Rajinikanth’s warning in his Pongal greetings. At least eight celebrities have disclosed that they have tested positive for the virus since the start of the year.

Rajinikanth meets and greets his fans:

In a viral video, the superstar’s fans were seen going all berserk as the star came out and waved for them. They wished Rajinikanth and conveyed their Pongal greetings amid the rising covid cases.

