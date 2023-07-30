Home

Entertainment

Rajinikanth Opens up on Alcoholism And Admits Calling it ‘The Biggest Mistake of My Life’

Rajinikanth Opens up on Alcoholism And Admits Calling it ‘The Biggest Mistake of My Life’

At the audio launch of Jailer, Rajinikanth opened up on his addiction to alcohol and how it can ruin one's health and happiness. He also shared his view about his 'superstar' title.

Rajinikanth Opens up on Alcoholism And Admits Calling it 'The Biggest Mistake of My Life'

Rajinikanth attended the audio launch of his upcoming movie Jailer. On Friday, thousands of Thaliva fans gathered at the Nehru Stadium, Chennai to give him a rushing welcome. While at the event, the actor confessed about his drinking problem and called it the biggest mistake of his life. Also, he asked his fans to enjoy alcohol in proportion and not get addicted to substance abuse.

Trending Now

“If there was no alcohol in my life, I would have served the society. Alcoholism is the biggest mistake in life,” he was quoted as saying. He also added that if not for alcohol, he would have done far better in life and become a bigger star than he is today. The Tamil star addressed the issue of alcoholism in 2018 film Kaala. In the film, his character loses his wife due to his carelessness after getting drunk. That was the first time the actor, who previously used alcohol and cigarettes as fashion statements, potrayed them in a bad light.

Rajinikanth Opens up on ‘Alcoholism’ at The Jailer Audio Launch

IF THERE WAS NO ALCOHOL, I WOULD HAVE SERVED THE SOCIETY 👏👏 Alcoholism is the biggest mistake I have made in life. I am not saying to avoid it totally.

Have alcohol when you have fun. Don’t drink regularly. It will spoil the health & happiness. – Superstar Rajinikanth — Venkatramanan (@VenkatRamanan_) July 28, 2023

At the same event, Rajinikanth spoke on how he wanted to do away with the title ‘Superstar’. He said that when he heard the ‘Hukum’ song for the first time, he loved it. He mentioned that he had asked the makers to remove the ‘superstar’ tag from the title since it is a huge problem and had asked for its removal long back. Rajinikanth also opened up about the backlash on Thalapathy Vijay’s ‘Beast’. He mentioned that even though the film received poor reviews, distributors weren’t hurt by the film and did well at the box office.

Other than Rajinikanth, Jailer also stars Jackie Shroff, Ramya Krishnan, Mohanlal, Shivarajkumar, Vasanth Ravi and Tamannaah in important roles. The film will be released in theatres on August 10. Produced by Sun Pictures, the film has music by Anirudh Ravichander, who also composed music for Rajini’s Petta.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES