Rajinikanth discharged from hospital: Superstar Rajinikanth returned home on Sunday after undergoing a carotid artery revascularisation surgery at a hospital in Chennai. The popular actor was admitted to the hospital on Thursday after experiencing uneasiness. Rajinikanth was admitted to the Kauvery Hospital in Chennai where he underwent the surgery.Also Read - Rajinikanth's Fans Perform Mass Prayer as Thalaivar Recovers After Surgery

The Dadashabe Phalke Awardee shared a picture of himself on Twitter as he announced his return. He could be seen praying in front of his home temple in the photo that he shared on Twitter on Sunday night. “Returned home,” he simply captioned the photo. Also Read - Puneeth Rajkumar Dead: Die Hard Fan Of Kannada Actor Dies By Suicide, 2 More Dead Due To Cardiac Arrest

Also Read - Puneeth Rajkumar's State Funeral on Saturday, Mortal Remains to be Kept at Kanteerava Stadium

On Thursday, when he had visited the Kauvery Hospital for a routine checkup, he was admitted by the doctors after the test results showed concerns. As revealed in an official statement from the hospital later, Rajinikanth was operated on to remove plaque from the inside of his carotid artery to restore normal blood flow to the brain – a procedure called carotid endarterectomy.

The actor was admitted to the Apollo hospital in Hyderabad in December 2020 after he was diagnosed with fluctuating blood pressure and exhaustion. The fans had been organising mass prayers for their favourite superstar ever since he got admitted last week.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rajinikanth is awaiting the release of Annaatthe which is going to be a big Diwali release this year, hitting the theatres on November 4. He was last seen in AR Murugadoss’s Darbar. We wish him a speedy recovery!