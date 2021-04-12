Superstar Rajinikanth starrer Annaatthe’s shoot is going in full swing despite a spike in COVID-19. The Sun Pictures shared a rare photo from the sets of the film where he could be seen sharing a laugh with filmmaker Siva. The official Twitter handle of Sun Pictures captioned the photo, “#Annaatthe from the shooting spot. @rajinikanth @directorsiva #Nayanthara @KeerthyOfficial @immancomposer.” Also Read - Rajinkanth vs Kamal Haasan at Box Office After 16 Years? Watch Out This Diwali

Check Out The Photo Here:



Rajinikanth flew to Hyderabad on April 8 for the film’s shoot, which also stars Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh and Jackie Shroff among others in important roles. Annaatthe is helmed by Siruthai Siva and features Khushbu, Nayanthara, Meena, Keerthy Suresh, Prakash Raj, and Soori in important roles. D Imman has been roped in to compose music for the project.

In December last year, the filming had to be halted after several team members were tested positive for COVID-19. A few days later, Rajinikanth himself was hospitalised after suffering from blood pressure issues. The shoot began in Hyderabad with Rajinikanth and Nayanthara in lead roles. The superstar had taken a chartered flight to Hyderabad along with his daughter Aishwarya Dhanush. The production is in its last leg and the makers of the film planned to finish the shoot in a single stretch.