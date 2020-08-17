Superstar Rajinikanth wished a speedy recovery to singer SP Balasubrahmanyam after the latter was tested positive for COVID-19 with mild symptoms. The 69-year-old star posted a video message on Twitter and shared his good wishes for the musician. Thalaiva is happy to learn that SPB is out of danger. In the clip, the Robot actor said, “SP Balasubramaniam has sung in most Indian languages for more than 50 years. He has been infected with corona. I am happy that he is out of danger now.” Also Read - SP Balasubrahmanyam Health Update: Son SP Charan Reveals ‘He is on The Road Towards Getting Better'

Rajinikanth concluded the message by saying, "I pray to god and wish for his speedy recovery. Get well soon dear Balu sir."

SP Balasubrahmanyam is diagnosed with COVID-19 and has suffered a setback in his health. The 74-year-old has been shifted in ICU and put on life support over COVID-19. His son Charan Sripathi Panditharadhyula said that there is some mobility and Balasubrahmanyam is able to recognise the doctors and others. Moreover, his breathing is better and comfortable than before.

Watch Rajnikanth’s video here:

Get well soon dear Balu sir pic.twitter.com/6Gxmo0tVgS — Rajinikanth (@rajinikanth) August 17, 2020



Earlier MGM Healthcare had issued a statement saying that the musician is stable and is being closely monitored by doctors for clinical parameters. The hospital’s statement reads as: “There has been a setback in the health of Thiru SP Balasubrahmanyam who had been admitted at MGM healthcare for symptoms of COVID since 5th August 2020. In a late-night development on August 13, 2020 his condition has deteriorated. And based on the advice of the expert medical team attending to him, he has been moved to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and he is on life support and his condition remains critical. He is currently under observation by the team and experts from critical care and his hemodynamic and clinical parameters are being closely monitored.”