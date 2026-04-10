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Rajinikanth slams online leak of Thalapathy Vijays final film Jana Nayagan, calls for strict action

Rajinikanth slams online leak of Thalapathy Vijay’s final film Jana Nayagan, calls for strict action

The recent leak of a highly anticipated film of Thalapathy Vijay has drawn a strong reaction from Rajinikanth, who has spoken out against piracy and highlighted its impact on the film industry and creative community.

Rajinikanth slams online leak of Thalapathy Vijay’s final film Jana Nayagan

Tamil superstar Thalapathy Vijay‘s final film, Jana Nayagan, has landed in the middle of major controversy after an unexpected online leak created shock across film circles and fan communities. Project already surrounded by delays and anticipation now faces a bigger challenge as sensitive footage surfaced before theatrical release. This incident quickly turned into a heated discussion about digital safety and piracy control. As reactions started pouring in from across industry one of the strongest voices came from Thalaivar Rajinikanth, who openly condemned the leak and demanded strict action against those responsible.

What did Rajinikanth say about the Jana Nayagan leak?

Reacting strongly, Rajinikanth expressed deep disappointment over the situation and called it shocking for the entire film fraternity. Rajinikanth tweeted, “The film Jana Nayagan being leaked online by unknown individuals is shocking and deeply distressing (as translated).” He further asked the government bodies to take action against the piracy and identify the responsible. He also added, “Film bodies should raise their voice against this, and the government must identify those responsible and take strict action against them. Such crimes should not continue in the future.”

Check out Rajinikanth’s post here

How did the industry react to the piracy issue?

Support poured in from several leading names, including Padma Vibhushan Chiranjeevi, Sivakarthikeyan, Suriya, Karthi, Nani and Vishal, who urged fans to avoid sharing leaked clips. Many described filmmaking as collective effort involving dedication and passion. Actress Janhvi Kapoor also reacted and praised Vijay while stating such acts cannot affect his massive fan base.

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Why Vijay’s film got delayed before leak?

Jana Nayagan was initially planned for festive release but got delayed due to pending clearance from Central Board of Film Certification. Certain sequences required further review which pushed timeline ahead. Makers also faced possible loss of around Rs 100 crore due to delay making situation more complicated after leak surfaced.

What action makers have taken after leak?

Production team has issued strict warning against circulation of leaked content and confirmed legal steps. Statement mentioned that digital tracking is active and anyone involved in sharing downloading or uploading such content will face civil and criminal proceedings. Investigation is currently underway to trace origin of leak and prevent further spread.

The film features Vijay along with Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Prakash Raj and Mamitha Baiju. With estimated budget close to Rs 500 crore it stands among biggest upcoming releases. Reports suggest possible release window around mid 2026 though official confirmation is awaited.

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