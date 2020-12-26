Superstar Rajinikanth will have to spend another night at the hospital in Hyderabad where he was admitted on Friday after severe fluctuations in blood pressure. In the latest official statement, the hospital mentioned that while the test reports are normal, they need to conduct a few more tests after which the decision on his discharge will be taken Sunday morning. Also Read - Rajinikanth's Health Update: Decision on his Discharge to be Taken Today Evening

The doctors added that there's 'nothing alarming' in the test reports of Rajinikanth and he's stable. "Mr Rajinikanth is stable. Reports of some of the investigations done today have come and there is nothing alarming. A few more reports are awaited. Based on the reports of remaining investigations and his blood pressure status overnight a call will be taken tomorrow morning on his discharge from the hospital," read the full bulletin.

Earlier, in its official statement on Saturday morning, the hospital said that the decision regarding the actor's discharge will be taken today evening. The statement also mentioned that the superstar had an 'uneventful' night, however, his blood pressure was still high. "His blood pressure medications are being titrated carefully and he will continue to be under close monitoring. He has been advised complete rest in view of his labile blood pressure and visitors are not being allowed to meet him," read the hospital statement on Saturday morning.

Rajinikanth was shooting for his movie Annaatthe when his health deteriorated. The actor was tested for COVID-19 and was found negative. The news of his hospitalisation came five days before the announcement of his political party. Earlier this week, Rajinikanth had said that he will be announcing his party on December 31 and will serve the people of his land after completing the shoot of his film on January 15.

We wish him a speedy recovery!