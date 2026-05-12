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Rajinikanth stays silent with folded hands when asked about Tamil Nadu CM Vijays political rise, video goes viral

Rajinikanth stays silent with folded hands when asked about Tamil Nadu CM Vijay’s political rise, video goes viral

Rajinikanth has become the centre of online attention after a viral video showed him silently reacting to questions about Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay and his political success.

Rajinikanth stays silent on Thalapathy Vijay's historic win (PC: Twitter)

The political rise of Thalapathy Vijay has become one of the biggest talking points in Tamil Nadu after his recent swearing-in as Chief Minister. As discussions around his new role continue across the country, another moment connected to his political journey has now gone viral online. Veteran superstar Rajinikanth was recently spotted at Chennai airport, where reporters asked him about C Joseph Vijay becoming the new Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. However, instead of giving a direct reply, the actor simply smiled, folded his hands in greeting and quietly walked away, leaving social media users talking about his silent reaction.

Rajinikanth’s silent gesture goes viral

The incident took place at Chennai airport on May 12 when Rajinikanth arrived amid heavy media presence. As reporters gathered around him, one journalist asked for his reaction to Vijay’s political rise and recent appointment as Chief Minister. Instead of commenting, Rajinikanth smiled politely, folded his hands and continued walking without saying a word.

See Rajinikanth’s viral video here

SUPERSTAR @Rajinikanth smiled and stayed silent when asked about Vijay becoming Chief Minister . pic.twitter.com/6YDP9uIE1T — Let’s X OTT GLOBAL (@LetsXOtt) May 12, 2026

Also read: Thalapathy Vijay’s ballerina dance with Katrina Kaif goes viral after he becomes CM of Tamil Nadu; Netizens say ‘Do a film’ – Watch

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Social media reactions to the viral airport video

Soon after the airport clip went viral, fans flooded social media with reactions. Some viewers called Rajinikanth’s gesture dignified, while others believed his silence spoke louder than words. One user wrote, “He deliberately dodged the question because the media outlets/tabloids know very well how to stir things up & turn them into a full‑blown issue. At times, silence is regarded as the most powerful weapon by many wise people. Let him live in peace & don’t drag him into this mess!”

He deliberately dodged the question because the media outlets/tabloids know very well how to stir things up & turn them into a full‑blown issue. At times, silence is regarded as the most powerful weapon by many wise people. Let him live in peace & don’t drag him into this mess!‍♂️ — Raj Aryan (@aryan_raj_tough) May 12, 2026

Another wrote, “Nanba Pls even I’m a Vijay fan. He is 75 years old. Have some respect for his age. He hasn’t taken the name of Vijay openly anywhere like Prakash raj, seeman and Sathyaraj. He is still a superstar. Media is approaching him for reaction,he did not approach the media. Relax guys”

Nanba Pls even I’m a Vijay fan. He is 75 years old. Have some respect for his age. He hasn’t taken the name of Vijay openly anywhere like Prakash raj, seeman and Sathyaraj. He is still a superstar. Media is approaching him for reaction,he did not approach the media. Relax guys — Abhishek (@randomuser_92) May 12, 2026

Vijay’s historic political victory

Vijay officially took oath as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu on May 10 after his party secured a major victory in the state assembly elections. The swearing-in ceremony took place at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai, where Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar administered the oath.

The actor turned politician has witnessed massive public support since entering active politics and his victory is being viewed as one of the biggest political shifts in recent Tamil Nadu history. Since the announcement many celebrities politicians and industry personalities have reacted to his success.

Also read: Rajinikanth slams online leak of Thalapathy Vijay’s final film Jana Nayagan, calls for strict action

Did Rajinikanth previously congratulate Vijay?

Even though Rajinikanth remained silent during the airport interaction he had earlier publicly congratulated Vijay after the election results were declared on May 4. In his message shared online Rajinikanth wrote “My congratulations to Thiru Vijay President of the victorious Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam and to the members of his party on their resounding victory in the recently concluded Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly elections.” Vijay later responded to the message and thanked Rajinikanth publicly for his wishes. He wrote “Heartfelt thanks for the loving greetings from Super Star Mr Rajinikanth.”

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