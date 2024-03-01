Rajinikanth Surprises Fans as He Ditches First-Class and Flies Economy, Video Goes Viral – WATCH

Home

Superstar Rajinikanth was spotted traveling in the economy class of an IndiGo flight from Kadapa. Fans who noticed him were taken aback, and some of them had the opportunity to converse with him.

Superstar Rajinikanth is the God of South cinema. Recently, the actor has been busy shooting for the upcoming film ‘Vettaiyan.’ As the actor begins to promote the movie, a video of him is doing rounds on the internet where he can be seen travelling in economy class. As soon as Rajnikanth boarded the flight, everyone in the aircraft took out their smartphones and started to capture the actor. The Thalaiva of South boarded the flight from Andhra Pradesh’s Kadapa.

An ardent fan managed to have a few words with the actor and shared the video with “The closest I’ve been to GOD,” with a folded hands emoji. A few days ago, the actor was seen arriving at the Hyderabad airport. Meanwhile, when the actor was spotted in the economy class, people took various pictures and posted them on X (formerly known as Twitter). In one of the videos, the actor can be seen settling down in his seat and fiddling with his AirPods. The passengers on board the flight were shocked as well as thrilled to see him.

Take a look here:

Gosh. What a video. Blessed to witness the power in those eyes from such close proximity, although it’s through the lens of a phone cam. Thalaivaaa. @rajinikanth I’ll always seek your blessings. Love you to the moon and back my man. pic.twitter.com/Yjzh4TjVu0 — Rana Ashish Mahesh (@RanaAshish25) February 29, 2024

Rajinikanth chose a seat next to the window. The actor can be seen in a blue shirt and beige pants. Talking about the actor’s upcoming film Vettaiyan, then a picture of Rajinikanth made headlines when the actor was seen arriving in a cop uniform.

Vettaiyan is nearing its conclusion, with expectations for it to be finished by March. The movie also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier, Ritika Singh, and Dushara Vijayan in significant roles. Anirudh Ravichander is set to compose the film’s music. Rajinikanth was last seen in Lal Salaam, which was released on February 09, 2024. The movie is a sports drama that features Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth in lead roles, with Rajinikanth making an extended cameo appearance.

