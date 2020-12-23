Superstar Rajinikanth has tested negative for COVID-19 after seven crew members of his film tested positive for coronavirus. However, there is no official confirmation on the same yet. Sun Pictures shared a statement on Twitter stating that the shooting of Annaathe was halted after crew members tested positive. The tweet reads, “During routine testing at #Annaathe shoot, 4 crew members have tested positive for Covid19. Superstar @rajinikanth and other crew members have tested negative. To ensure utmost safety #Annaatthe shooting has been postponed. (sic)” Also Read - Karnataka Imposes Night Curfew From 10 PM To 6 AM Until January 2 Amid Concerns of COVID-19 New Strain

The shooting of the film was halted earlier by the coronavirus lockdown and it was resumed in the second week of December. The shoot began in Hyderabd with Rajinikanth and Nayanthara in lead roles. The superstar had taken a chartered flight to Hyderabad along with his daughter Aishwarya Dhanush. The production is in its last leg and the makers of the film planned to finish the shoot in the single stretch. Annaatthe is written and directed by Siva. The film also features Khushbu, Meena, Prakash Raj, Sathish and Soori.

Meanwhile, Rajinikanthmade his political debut after he announced his plans to contest the forthcoming elections.

