Dadasaheb Phalke Award: Megastar Rajinikanth has received the 51st Dadasaheb Phalke Award today, October 25 in New Delhi. He bagged the prestigious award for his stupendous contribution to the world of Indian cinema. Rajinikanth was accompanied by his wife, daughter and son-in-law Dhanush. At the award ceremony, Rajinikanth got standing ovation. The crowd cheered for the superstar as he got conferred with Dadasaheb Phalke Award at the 67th National Film Award ceremony. The 70-year-old actor thanked Tamil people, all the fans around the world for making him get the award. He even thanked the government and dedicated this award to K Balachander.

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu at Vigyan Bhawan, Delhi presented the Dadasaheb Phalke Award to Rajinikanth for his outstanding contribution to the world of cinema. The prestigious award is named after the father of Indian cinema, Dhundiraj Govind Phalke, and it was instituted in 1969. The award is conferred by the government for outstanding contribution to the growth and development of Indian Cinema. The award is comprised of a Golden Lotus and a cash prize of Rs 10 lakh.

Rajinikanth’s winning speech:

I am extremely happy to receive this most prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award. My thanks to the honourable central government. I dedicate this award to my mentor, my guru K Balachander. This moment, I remember him with great gratitude, and my brother Satyanrayan Gaikwad who's like my father who brought me up by teaching me great values, and spirituality. My friend in Karnataka, bus transport driver, my colleague – Rajbahadur. When I was the bus conductor, he identified the acting talent in me and encouraged me to join the cinema. All my producers, director, co-artistes, technicians, distributors, exhibitors and the media, press and all my fans. Tamil people – without them I am no body. Jai Hind!

For the unversed, the Dadasaheb Phalke Award for 2019 should have been announced last year but was postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, as were the National Film Awards for 2019.