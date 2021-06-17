Chennai: Megastar Rajinikanth will leave for the US on Saturday for a routine medical check-up. The matinee idol’s office in a statement on Thursday said that the actor has completed the shooting of his high-budget movie Annaatthe in Hyderabad. Rajnikanth had scheduled travel to the US for a medical check-up but wasn’t sure about the permission in the coroanvirus pandemic. As reported in TOI, Rajnikanth had requested the Central Government to grant him permission due to the ongoing pandemic. According to the latest reports, the center has given him a green signal for the same and the megastar will now be traveling in a special flight to the US. Also Read - Shocking Transformation of Celebrities With Makeup, See Their Before And After Look - PICS

The megastar will also be taking a few of his family members with him. Rajinikanth will join his son-in-law Dhanush who is currently in America shooting for his upcoming film The Gray Man.

A few months ago, Rajinikanth suddenly fell ill due to severe fluctuations in blood pressure and was admitted to a private hospital in Hyderabad and discharged soon. It is because of his health that the actor decided to not contest the state assembly polls too and not to launch his own political party. Earlier, he was scheduled to leave for the US on the night of June 20, but reports say, he will be flying tomorrow night i.e. June 18.

Rajinikanth had undergone a kidney replacement surgery in the US four years ago.

Last month, Rajinikanth had come forward to help as Tamil Nadu battles coronavirus. He donated Rs 50 lakh to help in the fight against coronavirus in the state.