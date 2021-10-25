New Delhi: Superstar Rajinikanth, who will be receiving Indian cinema’s highest honour, the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, in New Delhi today, said he misses his mentor, late film-maker K. Balachander. “I am extremely happy to receive the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, which is the highest honour in Indian cinema. At this time, I feel sad that KB sir [Balachander] is not here with us,” he said on Sunday to a reporter.Also Read - Into The Wild With Bear Grylls: Ajay Devgn To Go On Adventurous Ride With The Host | Deets Inside

Jury member Biswajeet Chatterjee arrived at the 67th National Film Awards. The legendary actor spoke about how Rajinikanth was chosen for Dadasaheb Phalke award. "We didn't even take five minutes to choose him for Dadasaheb Phalke. He is South's superstar, which the whole world is known about. His journey has been incredible," the actor said.

Rajinikanth, who is known for his blockbuster performances in films such as Sivaji, Enthiran, Darbar and Baasha, shared a statement on Twitter a day before receiving the award and called it one of the "two special landmarks" – the other one being his daughter Soundarya Vishagan's new app named Hoote, which is to be launched tomorrow. In his statement, Rajinikanth wrote: "Tomorrow is an important occasion for me with two special landmarks. One, Dadasaheb Phalke Award, being conferred upon me by the Government of India because of the love and support of the people."

The 67th National Film Awards will be presented today by the Vice President Venkaiah Naidu. While Rajinikanth will be conferred with 51st Dadasaheb Phalke Award, Manoj Bajpayee, Kangana Ranaut and Dhanush won acting honours.