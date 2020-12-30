Superstar Rajinikanth will reportedly resume shooting of his much-anticipated film, Annaatthe, in February, next year. Recently, the film’s shoot was stalled after eight crew members were tested positive for COVID-19. The actor tested negative but was hospitalised in Hyderabad following severe fluctuations in blood pressure. He is now stable and discharged from the hospital. Annaatthe director Siruthai Siva has been in the making of the film since December 2019 and was supposed to wrap up the shoot in April 2020. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the shoot was stalled in February 2020. Also Read - Kamal Haasan Reaches Out to Rajinikanth, Seeks Political Support For Upcoming Elections in Tamil Nadu

As per the latest reports, Rajinikanth has decided to resume the shoot of the film from February 2021. Now, the makers have decided to erect a huge set in Chennai as it will be difficult for the superstar to travel to Hyderabad due to his health conditions. An official announcement regarding the film’s shoot will be made soon. Also Read - Rajinikanth's Health More Important, Will Meet Him After Election Campaign: Kamal Haasan

While the actor was in the hospital, he was being monitored by a group of experts and he has been advised to take rest for a week and to avoid activities that cause stress. Following the same, he announced that he will be not entering politics due to health reasons. In a statement, he said, “I will serve people in whatever ways I can without entering electoral politics. This decision will disappoint my fans and people but please forgive me.” Also Read - Staying Away: Rajinikanth Says Not Entering Electoral Politics For Now

Annaatthe is helmed by Siruthai Siva and features Khushbu, Nayanthara, Meena, Keerthy Suresh, Prakash Raj, and Soori in important roles. D Imman has been roped in to compose music for the project.

Rajinikanth is currently residing in Chennai.