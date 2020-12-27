Legendary actor Rajinikanth has left the Apollo Hospital, Hyderabad after getting discharged on Sunday afternoon. A few pictures of the megastar have been doing rounds on the internet where he is seen waving his hand at the paps from his car. As soon as he leaves the hospital, the news agency ANI spotted him waving at the reporters and paps. The hospital shared a statement that the actor’s blood pressure has been stabilized. “In view of his improved medical condition, Rajinikanth is being discharged from the hospital today. His blood pressure has been stabilized and he is feeling much better”, the statement read. Rajinikanth was admitted to Apollo Hospitals in Hyderabad for severe blood pressure fluctuation on 25 December. Also Read - Rajinikanth Discharged From Apollo Hospital, Hyderabad, Advised Bed Rest

Check the first pictures and video of Rajinikanth:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rajini sir Fan.❤️ (@superstar_rajnikanth1)