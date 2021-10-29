Chennai: Superstar Rajinikanth is currently admitted to the Kauvery Hospital in Chennai for a ‘routine check-up’. The actor is doing fine and is resting at the hospital, his relative Y Gee Mahendran told the media. Mahendran visited the actor at the hospital and shared his health update and said that he is likely to be discharged from the hospital before the release of his upcoming film, Annaatthe. The film will hit theatres on November 4.Also Read - Actor Rajinikanth Admitted To Kauvery Hospital In Chennai, to Undergo Required Tests

He told the media, “Rajinikanth is taking rest at the hospital. I am not sure of the treatment he is getting right now. But, he would have been discharged by the time Annaatthe hits the screens.” Also Read - Annaatthe Trailer Out: Rajinikanth Promises Over-The-Top Performance In This Classic Relationship Drama

While his wife Latha and his team revealed that it was a routine health check-up, many reports suggested that he was admitted after complaining of chest pain and uneasiness. Also Read - Rajinikanth Thanks Bus Driver Friend, Tamil People as he Gets Standing Ovation on Winning Dadasaheb Phalke Award - Full Winning Speech

Rajinikanth’s publicist Riaz K Ahmed told PTI, “It is a health checkup done routinely on a periodical basis. He is now in a private hospital for the checkup.”



On October 25, Rajinikanth was in New Delhi where he received the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. After the ceremony, he met President Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In 2020, the superstar was also admitted to Apollo Hospital in Hyderabad after fluctuations in his blood pressure.

On the work front, Rajinikanth’s upcoming film, Annaatthe, is slated to hit the theatres on November 4. Directed by Siruthai Siva, the film is produced by Sun Pictures.