Chennai: Megastar Rajinikanth successfully underwent a surgical procedure called Carotid Artery Revascularisation at a hospital here on Friday. Dr Aravindan Selvaraj, co-founder, and Executive Director, in a statement, "He was thoroughly evaluated by the expert panel of doctors and was advised to undergo Carotid Artery Revascularisation. The procedure was performed successfully today (October 29) and he is recovering well. He is likely to be discharged from the hospital after a few days."

The actor is doing fine and is resting at the hospital, his relative Y Gee Mahendran told the media. Mahendran visited the actor at the hospital and shared his health update and said that he is likely to be discharged from the hospital before the release of his upcoming film, Annaatthe. The film will hit theatres on November 4. He told the media, "Rajinikanth is taking rest at the hospital. I am not sure of the treatment he is getting right now. But, he would have been discharged by the time Annaatthe hits the screens."

On October 25, Rajinikanth was in New Delhi where he received the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. After the ceremony, he met President Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Rajinikanth, who was awarded the Dadasaheb Phalke Award on Thursday, had tweeted that he had watched his yet-to-be-released movie 'Annatthe' with his grandson on Wednesday.

In 2020, the superstar was also admitted to Apollo Hospital in Hyderabad after fluctuations in his blood pressure. Last year, Rajinikanth decided against taking a much-awaited political plunge citing his health condition. At that time, Rajinikanth said the doctors had advised him that fluctuating blood pressure would affect his transplanted kidney.

