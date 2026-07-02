Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2 locks October theatrical release; announcement video out now- Watch

Jailer 2 has received a major update as the makers unveiled a new announcement video confirming its theatrical release window. Here's what fans can expect from Rajinikanth's next big-screen outing.

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Rajinikanth's blockbuster sequel gets October release window (PC: Twitter)

The wait for Thalaivar Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2 is finally over. After months of speculation surrounding the sequel’s release, the makers have officially confirmed when the much-awaited film will arrive in cinemas. Fans have been eagerly waiting to see the return of the iconic “Tiger” Muthuvel Pandian, and the latest announcement has only added to the excitement.

Making the announcement on social media, Sun Pictures wrote, “Alappara Kelappurom! #Jailer2 storms into theatres worldwide on October 15 #Jailer2FromOct15.” With the release date now locked, Jailer 2 is set to hit theatres worldwide on October 15, coinciding with the Dussehra festive season, one of the biggest release windows for Indian cinema. The announcement was accompanied by a power-packed video, further building anticipation for Rajinikanth’s return in the action-packed sequel.

See Jailer 2 release date announcement video here



*This copy is getting updated.*