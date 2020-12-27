Megastar Rajinikanth’s medical reports have come on Sunday morning and the hospital has released a statement regarding the same. Apollo Hospital said that there is nothing alarming in the test reports of the legendary actor. The latest medical bulletin issued by the hospital read as, “All the investigations reports have come in and there is nothing alarming in the reports. The team of doctors will evaluate him this afternoon and take a decision on his discharge”. Also Read - Rajinikanth Stable But Will Not Be Discharged Today, Hospital Releases New Statement

Rajinikanth, who is 70-year-old, was admitted to Apollo Hospital, Hyderabad on Friday with severe fluctuations in blood pressure. On Saturday evening, the hospital had described his condition as stable and stated that a decision on his discharge from the hospital will be taken on Sunday. Doctors stated that based on the medical reports and his condition in the hospital during night a call will be taken whether to discharge Rajinikanth on Sunday.

Rajinikanth's daughter is with him in the hospital. Family and treating doctors have requested all well-wishers to avoid visiting the hospital.

Rajinikanth was shooting for his Tamil movie Annaatthe I Hyderabad for the last 10 days when his health deteriorated. The actor was tested for COVID-19 and was found negative. However, a couple of people on the fim sets tested positive for coronavirus. Since then he isolated himself and was monitored closely. His blood pressure showed severe fluctuations and needed further evaluation for which he was admitted to the hospital.