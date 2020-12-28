Superstar Rajinikanth who got discharged from the Apollo Hospital, Hyderabad on Sunday, gets a warm traditional welcome at his residence from his wife Latha. A photo of her and Rajinikanth is doing viral on social media where she is welcoming Rajinikanth with aarti and applies tilak on her forehead. The megastar’s blood pressure showed severe fluctuations and therefore he was admitted to the hospital. Also Read - Rajinikanth Waves at Paparazzi From Car After Leaving From Hyderabad Hospital, Check First Pictures, Video

Thalaivi's blood pressure is now stabilized and he is feeling much better now. The doctors have advised him a complete bed rest for one week with minimal physical activity. He has been told to avoid stress.

Take a look at the viral picture of Rajinikanth and his wife Latha:

While leaving the hospital, Rajinikanth was spotted by the paps waving hand at them. Before getting discharged, the hospital shared a statement saying: “In view of his improved medical condition, Rajinikanth is being discharged from the hospital today. His blood pressure has been stabilized and he is feeling much better: Apollo Hospital, Hyderabad”.

He was admitted to the hospital on 25 December and got discharged on December 27. It was reported that Rajinikanth was shooting for the Tamil film Annaatthe in Hyderabad when he was admitted. He was there for the last 10 days when his health deteriorated. The actor had tested negative for COVID-19 but his BP fluctuated.