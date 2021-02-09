Rishi Kapoor and Randhir Kapoor’s younger brother Rajiv Kapoor passes away on Tuesday (February 9, 2021) at the age of 58. He suffered a massive heart attack following which Randhir Kapoor rushed him to Inlaks Hospital. On his arrival, doctors declared him dead. Randhir Kapoor confirmed the news of his death and told Times of India, “I have lost my youngest brother, Rajiv. He is no more. The doctors tried their best but could not save him. I am at the hospital, waiting for his body.” Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan to Deliver Baby on ‘This’ Date, Randhir Kapoor Confirms Bebo’s Due Date

Neetu Kapoor also took to Instagram to pay him condolence. Sharing his picture, she wrote, “RIP”. Also Read - 'You Are Missed Everyday'! Riddhima Kapoor Sahni Shares Throwback Pictures of Rishi Kapoor From Family Vacation

Rajiv is known for his performance in Ram Teri Ganga Maili (1985), Mera Saathi, Hum To Chale Pardes and Ek Jaan Hai Hum (1983). He also directed Rishi Kapoor starrer Prem Granth. He was the brother of late actor Rishi Kapoor and Randhir Kapoor. He turned a producer with 1991 film Henna and bankrolled Aa Ab Laut Chalen. The veteran actor was set to make his comeback in the Bollywood after 28 years with Ashutosh Gowariker’s Toolsidas Junior. The film was announced in December 2020 with Sanjay Dutt in the lead.