Rajiv Kapoor Prayer Meeting Update: No Prayer Meeting For Late Rajiv Kapoor Due to Rajiv Kapoor's prayer meeting also known as Chautha won't happen in his memory due to safety reasons amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Rajiv passed away on Tuesday, October 9, 2021 due to a massive heart attack. He was just 58-years-old. His family, including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Neetu Kapoor confirmed the same by announcing it on their Instagram story. The statement read, "Due to the current pandemic circumstances, there will be no Chautha held for the Late Mr. Rajiv Kapoor for safety reasons. May his soul rest in peace. The entire Raj Kapoor family is a part of your grief too."

Yesterday, Randhir Kapoor confirmed the time of Rajiv Kapoor's death, i.e. 1:30 pm. Randhir was quoted by the Times of India, "I have lost my youngest brother, Rajiv. He is no more. The doctors tried their best but could not save him."

Rajiv, who was the younger brother of late actor Rishi Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, Ritu Nanda and Rima Jainwas. He was known for his performances in Ram Teri Ganga Maili (1985), Mera Saathi, Hum To Chale Pardes and Ek Jaan Hai Hum (1983). He also directed Rishi Kapoor starrer Prem Granth.

Rajiv Kapoor was set to make his comeback in Bollywood after 28 years with Ashutosh Gowariker’s Toolsidas Junior. The film was announced in December 2020 with Sanjay Dutt in the lead. He couldn’t see the release of it.