Home

Entertainment

Rajkumar Hirani All Set To Capture OTT With His Upcoming Debut Release, Starring Vikrant Massey In Lead

Rajkumar Hirani All Set To Capture OTT With His Upcoming Debut Release, Starring Vikrant Massey In Lead

Dunki director, Rajkumar Hirani is now all set to star Vikrant Massey is an upcoming web series. The story revolves around cyber security in which Vikrant plays the lead character in the series. This marks the debut of Rajkumar Hirani in OTT platform.

Rajkumar Hirani All Set To Capture OTT With His Upcoming Debut Release, Starring Vikrant Massey In Lead

Mumbai: After soaring success in Dunki, director and filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani recently revealed in a conversation that he’d be soon debuting on the OTT platform. While there are rumors that the actor will work with the Animal star Ranbir Kapoor in the future. There are talks about Rajkumari Hirani collaborating with 12th Fail star Vikrant Massey in an unnamed web series. Here’s what we know.

Trending Now

Rajkumar Hirani Plans On Starring 12th Fail Actor Vikrant Massey

According to the reports claimed by News 18, Dunki director Hirani has already shifted his focus to his next project, an unnamed web series that will star Vikrant Massey who made his name in the 12th Fail movie. The series will be directed by Amir Satyaveer Singh, who has previously worked in collaboration with Hirani. Although there have been no official announcements about the web series the storyline centers around cybercrime, with Massey playing the role of a cybercrime security expert.

You may like to read

Rajkumar Hirani Reveals Details About His Upcoming Web Series

The media house also confirmed that Rajkumar Hirani is not just producing the show, but he will also serve as the show’s runner. The Sanju director during the conversation added, “Some stories are better suited for a long format rather than being made into a film. The project we are currently working on (with Vikrant Massey in the lead) is one that we discovered during the Covid pandemic.”

Hirani further added, “I will be taking on the role of showrunner for the series and will be fully immersed in the show. I am very pleased about this and excited about the script and how it has developed (sic).”

Rajkumar Confirms Debuting On OTT Platform

When questioned on when the Dunki director plans to get onboard on the OTT platform Rajkumar replied, “Yes I’d love to when someday I have a story to tell. But honestly, for me the platform doesn’t matter. If it is for a television it should be on TV or if it is a long format, make it for OTT (sic).”

Rajkumar Hirani’s Professional Front

Director and producer Rajkumar Hirani’s last film was Dunki which starred Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Boman Irani, Vicky Kaushal, and other stars in the film. Released in December 2023, the movie was a successful hit and soon became a hit among the audience. The movie made a worldwide box office collection of more than Rs 500 crore. There are rumours that Hirani is expected to feature Sanju co-star Ranbir Kapoor after his grand success in Animal.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.