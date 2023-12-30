Home

Rajkumar Hirani and Ranbir Kapoor to Collaborate for Second Film? Here’s What We Know

Director and producer Rajkumar Hirani says that he is looking forward to collaborating with Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor for the second time. Here's what he told.

Rajkumar Hirani collaborated with Ranbir Kapoor in the 2018 movie Sanju. In a recent interview with India Today, the director expressed his interest in working with Ranbir again. When discussing Ranbir, with whom he has only collaborated on the Sanjay Dutt biopic, Rajkumar mentioned that he would ‘certainly be interested in working on another film’ with the actor, who has been enjoying the success of Animal.

Rajkumar Looks Forward Working With Ranbir Kapoor

Rajkumar Hirani expressed his positive experience working with Ranbir Kapoor, saying, “Ranbir is truly wonderful. We had a fantastic time creating Sanju. I am definitely interested in collaborating with him on another film. I have a few scripts in mind and we are in contact, so we’ll see where it leads. Sometimes, you start working on a script and it doesn’t progress, but then another one takes off. So yes, I have great affection for Ranbir (smiles).”

Sanju Box Office Performance

Hirani’s biographical film about actor Sanjay Dutt, titled Sanju and starring Ranbir Kapoor, earned Rs 342.57 crore in India and grossed Rs 588.5 crore worldwide, according to a report from Sacnilk.com. In Sanju, Paresh Rawal portrayed the role of Sanjay’s father, actor-politician Sunil Dutt, while Manisha Koirala played Sanjay’s mother, actor Nargis. The movie also featured Sonam Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Dia Mirza, Vicky Kaushal, and Jim Sarbh, among others.

Sanju Movie Receives Appreciation Then Girlfriend Alia Bhatt

In addition to its box office success, Sanju received appreciation for Ranbir’s performance. During a media interaction in 2018, his then-girlfriend, actress Alia Bhatt, expressed her admiration for the film, stating, “I really enjoyed it. It’s a fantastic, fabulous, and outstanding movie. Sanju definitely ranks high in my top 10 best films. Ranbir’s performance is exceptional. Vicky Kaushal and Paresh ji (Rawal) also delivered fantastic performances. Everyone, including Anushka Sharma and Sonam Kapoor, did a really good job. It’s a complete package.”

Ranbir Kapoor and Rajkumar Hirani’s Professional Front

Ranbir Kapoor starring in Animal was one of the best things that happened for the actor. According to a recent report by Sacnilk.com, Animal has garnered Rs 541.87 crore nett in India and grossed Rs 885 crore worldwide since its release on December 1. The film also featured, Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, and Tripti Dimri playing pivotal roles in the movie.

On the other hand, Rajkumar Hirani released his debut collaboration with Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan in Dunki. The movie stars Taapse Pannu, Boman Irani, Vicky Kaushal, Sathish Shah. Dunki grossed close to Rs 320 crore on the eighth day of its release. Rajkumar now plans on working ahead on Munna Bhai Part: 3 which he recently spoke about.

