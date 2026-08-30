Rajkumar Santoshi breaks silence on Shabana Azmi’s theory on Sunny Deol’s Muslim role in Batwara 1947: ‘Cannot accept hero from…’

Batwara 1947’s box office performance has sparked a debate over whether audiences were ready to see Sunny Deol in a Muslim role. After Shabana Azmi offered her take, director Rajkumar Santoshi has now responded.

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Batwara 1947 director Rajkumar Santoshi and Sunny Deol (PC: Twitter)

The discussion around Batwara 1947’s underwhelming box office performance has taken another turn. After Shabana Azmi suggested that audiences may have struggled to accept Sunny Deol as a Muslim character in the Partition drama – Batwara 1947, director Rajkumar Santoshi has now responded to the theory. And he does not appear to agree with her reasoning. The filmmaker, who reunited with Sunny Deol for the film after three decades, questioned whether an actor’s religion or the community of the character they play should really influence the audience’s acceptance of a film.

Rajkumar Santoshi disagrees with Shabana Azmi’s theory

Batwara 1947 director Rajkumar Santoshi has now rejected the idea that Sunny Deol’s Muslim character could have been the reason behind the film’s poor performance. Speaking about Shabana Azmi’s comments with Variety India, Rajkumar Santoshi said the theory “makes no sense” to him. He pointed out that Amitabh Bachchan had also played Muslim characters, referring specifically to Coolie, where Bachchan played a Muslim porter.

He said, “It makes no sense to me. Amitabh Bachchan played a Muslim hero in ‘Coolie.’ So many of Manmohan Desai’s films had Muslim heroes. Are we at a point where we cannot accept a hero from the other community? We are sensible, good people, educated people. How are they saying there’s a big mistake in the film?”

Santoshi’s response comes after he had previously admitted that the team had considered whether casting Sunny as a Muslim character could affect the film. However, the director ultimately went ahead with the casting.

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He further shared, “We have become far less tolerant and inclusive as a people. You should look at the filmmaker’s intent and what the writer wants to say. I’m a Hindu. I go to the temple. My son’s name is Ram. I am not against any faith. But I want to take the best of every faith. Whatever the saints have tried to say about faith, it is always about equality. Hinduism has always been about inclusiveness, not exclusion.”

What did Shabana Azmi say about Sunny Deol’s Muslim role in Batwara 1947?

Shabana Azmi opened up about the disappointing box office performance of Batwara 1947, in a recent conversation with Zoom. The actress, who plays Mai in the film, said she was surprised by the film’s reception because many people who watched it told her that they loved the movie and its message.

She said, “Firstly, I am very surprised at the total box office disaster that Batwara 1947 has been because I am surrounded by people who come and tell me they have loved the film. They tell me that they loved the message. A lot of them feel that it is very important to speak about humanity in today’s environment. On the other hand, people didn’t go to the theatre and the ones who did, they walked out with confused reactions.”

She further said, “The thing is that you cannot accept Sunny Deol as a Muslim. In Coolie and in many other films, Amitabh Bachchan very comfortably played Muslim characters. In Deewaar, he put 786 and that was accepted. So how do we understand this? Are they creating an environment where such decisions are being taken on purpose? I am not able to understand.”

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Her comments quickly sparked a conversation online, particularly because Sunny Deol plays Sikander Mirza, a Muslim refugee, in Batwara 1947. The film is set against the backdrop of Partition and explores the relationship between people from different communities.

About Batwara 1947

Batwara 1947 arrived in cinemas on August 14, 2026, and brought together Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta, and Shabana Azmi, with Aamir Khan backing the project. It also marked Santoshi and Sunny’s reunion after 30 years, following their earlier collaborations on films including Ghayal, Damini, and Ghatak.

While the film has received appreciation from some viewers for its message and performances, its performance at the box office has been below expectations. Batwara 1947 achieved worldwide collection of Rs 54.03 crore and India Gross collection is Rs 44.98 crore, as per Sacnik.