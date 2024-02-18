Home

Rajkumar Santoshi Gets Bail Within 24 Hours in Cheque Bounce Case

Rajkumar Santoshi has been sentenced to two years in jail and fined ₹2 crore in a cheque bounce case. He intends to appeal the verdict in a higher court.

Filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi was granted bail within 24 hours after he was sentenced to two years of jail in a cheque-bouncing case. According to the news agency ANI, the Jamnagar Court in Gujarat gave relief of 30 days o n the order to the filmmaker. The 30-day stay has allowed the director to challenge the verdict in a higher court. The filmmaker landed in legal trouble when a prominent industrialist claimed that he received 10 cheques of the value of Rs 10 lakh from the filmmaker. However, all the cheques were bounced subsequently.

Rajkumar Santoshi’s lawyer. Binesh Patel was quoted by News18 wherein he confirmed the news that the filmmaker has been granted bail as the court has stayed its judgment for the next 30 days. Binesh Patel stated that his client will be appealing against the judgment of the magisterial court and mentioned, according to the portal. “First of all, the court has stayed its judgement for 30 days and granted Mr Santoshi bail after we sought time to appeal against the judgement at a higher forum.”

“The prosecution didn’t produce any documentary evidence to prove that Mr. Santoshi had taken money at all. The prosecution itself has admitted that a third party had collected the said money from the complainant. In return, the third party had provided altered eleven cheques of Rs.10 lakh each, which Mr Santoshi was not aware of. The magisterial court overlooked these facts and ruled against us. Therefore, on the grounds of invalid and false claims, alterations happened in the cheques, and the fact that the complainants do not want to present or call in the said third party who had collected the money, about Mr Santoshi does not know. So we shall appeal at a higher forum with the above-highlighted points and even more,” added Rajkumar’s lawyer.

What’s the matter?

The complainant, Ashok Lal, a prominent industrialist and shipping magnate from Jamnagar, claimed that he received 10 cheques of Rs 10 lakh each from the filmmaker, totalling Rs 1 crore, which subsequently bounced. Piyush Bhojani, the advocate for the businessman in the case, confirmed the sentencing to ANI on Saturday. According to the advocate, Lal contributed Rs 1 crore to Rajkumar Santoshi’s film.

Repaying the magnate, Santoshi allegedly sent him 10 cheques of Rs 10 lakh each. Once the checks were deposited in the bank within the stipulated time frame, they bounced, the businessman alleged, adding that he first tried to establish contact with the filmmaker over this matter.

However, he claimed that all attempts to establish contact with the filmmaker failed after which he filed a lawsuit under the Negotiable Instruments Act.

During a hearing in the case on Saturday, the court ordered a two-year jail sentence for Santoshi while asking him to repay double the amount that he owes to the businessman.

With ANI Inputs

