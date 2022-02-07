After launching the third song Gol Gappa from their highly-anticipated family entertainer Badhaai Do recently, Junglee Pictures has shared the making of the promotional Punjabi track featuring the movie’s lead pair – Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar.Also Read - Rajkummar Rao- Bhumi Pednekar's Badhaai Do Garners Over 33 M Views in 24 Hours

While the music video of the song had an old-world charm to it, the making video features some behind-the-scenes fun moments featuring Raj and Bhumi and it shows how they are energised and happy to shoot the song which has got a colourful, happy and circus vibe to it.

Both Raj and Bhumi had a whale of a time performing to this peppy Punjabi dance number, pulling each other's leg which is clearly visible in the video. Besides Raj and Bhumi, the video features choreographer Vijay Ganguly and director Harshavardhan Kulkarni on location with a huge crowd and set up so colourful, huge, and bright background.

Here is the video of the making of the song for you to watch:

Besides Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar, the family entertainer also boasts of an ensemble cast featuring seasoned actors like Seema Pahwa, Sheeba Chadha, Lovleen Mishra, Nitish Pandey, Shashi Bhushan amongst others essaying pivotal roles taking the narrative ahead.

Junglee Pictures’ Badhaai Do is directed by Harshavardhan Kulkarni, written by Akshat Ghildial and Suman Adhikary. The film releases in theaters on 11th February and is worldwide theatrically distributed by Zee Studios.