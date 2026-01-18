Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa announce daughter’s name, call her their ‘greatest blessing’; they name her...

Home

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa. Read what they name her inside.

In the ever-watchful world of Bollywood, personal milestones of celebrities spark as much attention and curiosity as their professional moments. One such situation happened recently when Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa announced their daughter’s name, leaving their fans touched and deeply emotional. From their decade-long story to becoming a union with their marriage and finally stepping into parenthood, fans and industry alike have seen their journey closely. Now, when they introduced their baby girl’s name, this tender moment became even more heartfelt.

The duo welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on November 15, 2025. They have now revealed her name along with an intimate first glimpse on social media.

A glimpse filled with love and emotion

Taking to their Instagram, they shared a photo that captures their daughter’s tiny fingers gently holding her parents’ hands. While the photo doesn’t reveal the face of the baby, it depicts their bond and purity. The moment feels sacred, personal, and full of warmth.

With the picture, they added the caption, “With folded hands and full hearts, we introduce our greatest blessing,” and revealed their daughter’s name as Parvati Paul Rao, adding heart and folded-hands emojis.

Embracing parenthood with gratitude

Back in November, they shared the news of their baby girl’s arrival and shared that they were “over the moon,” calling their daughter “the greatest blessing” they received on their wedding anniversary. The moment became even more special as their baby girl arrived on their fourth wedding anniversary.

The meaning behind the name

As soon as they shared their baby girl’s name. Everyone was quick to notice its deep cultural and spiritual roots. Goddess Parvati represents strength, devotion, grace, and unconditional love. The addition of Paul and Rao beautifully carries forward Patralekhaa and Rajkummar’s family names.

Several fans and friends admired the thought behind the name, calling it meaningful, powerful, and timeless.

