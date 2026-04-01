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Rajkummar Rao begins shoot for Sourav Ganguly biopic Dada; actors transformation had already surprised fans

Rajkummar Rao begins shoot for Sourav Ganguly biopic ‘Dada’; actor’s transformation had already surprised fans

From weight gain to stepping into “Dada” mode, Rajkummar Rao finally starts shooting for one of his most-awaited films.

After months of curiosity, speculation, and visible preparation, the moment is finally here. Rajkummar Rao has officially begun shooting for his much-awaited film based on cricket legend Sourav Ganguly, and fans are already excited to see what’s coming. The project, which had been making headlines for years, now has a title too: Dada. And with the shoot finally rolling, the journey of bringing one of India’s most iconic cricketers to the big screen has truly begun.

Rajkummar makes it official

On Wednesday evening, Rajkummar took to Instagram to share the big update. Along with a simple yet powerful caption, he confirmed the start of filming. “And it begins… The one and only #DADA.” That one line was enough to send fans into a frenzy. After all, this is not just another film; it’s the story of Sourav Ganguly, a name that changed Indian cricket forever.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RajKummar Rao (@rajkummar_rao)

The biopic is being produced by Luv Ranjan and directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, both known for delivering impactful cinema. With such a team behind it, expectations are naturally high. And now that the shoot has started, the film is one step closer to reaching the big screen.

Rajkummar’s transformation had already raised eyebrows

Interestingly, the film had already grabbed attention earlier this year, long before the shoot began. In February, Rajkummar appeared at an event looking noticeably different. He had gained weight and sported a new hairstyle, which left fans concerned about his health.

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Soon after, the actor clarified that it was all part of his preparation for the role. “For Nikam, I had to gain around 9-10 kgs, and I was eating 2 pizzas and a lot of sweets and my fav Aloo Parathas, Biryani, and to not use anything glam to look like the part. Hopefully, when you see the film, which will be released soon, you will be able to see all that hard work in the film. And now it’s the transition phase and time to lose these extra kgs and get ready to slip into Ganguly mode. Our very own Dada,” he had shared.

His honest and detailed explanation gave fans a glimpse into the effort he’s putting into the role.

Sourav Ganguly is not just a cricketer; he’s a symbol of aggression, leadership, and change in Indian cricket. Bringing his story to life is no small task. And that’s exactly why Rajkummar’s preparation, both physical and emotional, has been closely watched.

With the shoot now underway, fans can expect more glimpses from the sets in the coming weeks. The real question is, will Rajkummar Rao manage to capture the aura of “Dada” on screen?

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