Badhaai Do Trailer Release: The trailer for the highly anticipated 'Badhaai Do,' starring Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar, was released yesterday and has received over 33 million views across all platforms in less than 24 hours. The trailer focuses on a marital setting between Rajkummar and Bhumi, only to reveal that there are many secrets between these two to be revealed. Getting into a marriage of convenience and living as roommates is what causes the pair to get into amusing situations, making this one a great family entertainer. This family drama not only has a lot of comedy and emotion, but it also deals with a socially relevant subject, as we've seen in the trailer. While not much is known, the film's topic subtly highlights the concept of 'lavender marriage,' making it a must-see.

Fans were quick to drop comments like “Finally something new is coming Rajkummar Rao,” “Loved this one Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar are so good together to see.” Another user wrote, “Let’s appreciate the other side of Bollywood..Being a South Indian I am much awaiting for this movie …

Trailer is absolutely fine and fun-filled."

Sharing the exciting news on social media, Junglee Pictures posted, "Beating fast in 33 Million hearts. #BadhaaiDo trailer crosses 33M views across all platforms in the last 24hrs."

The film, directed by Harshavardhan Kulkarni, is one of the most anticipated family films to hit theatres this year. Aside from Rajkummar and Bhumi, the family entertainer features an ensemble cast that includes talented actors such as Seema Pahwa, Sheeba Chadha, Chum Darang, Lovleen Mishra, Nitish Pandey, and Shashi Bhushan, among others, playing pivotal roles and propelling the narrative forward.

With Zee Music as its music label, the film also offers some foot-tapping chartbusters, which could be witnessed with songs in the trailer that are composed by Amit Trivedi, Tanishk Bagchi, Ankit Tiwari & Khamosh Shah. The lyrics have been given by Varun Grover, Vayu, Anurag Bhomia, Azeem Shirazi & Anvita Dutt. Junglee Pictures’ ‘Badhaai Do‘ is directed by Harshavardhan Kulkarni, written by Akshat Ghildial and Suman Adhikary. Badhaai Do releases on 11th February in theaters and is worldwide theatrically distributed by Zee Studios.