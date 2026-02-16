Rajkummar Rao breaks silence on hair loss rumours, says it's his new look for...

Home

Rajkummar Rao breaks silence on hair loss rumours, says its his new look for...

Actor Rajkummar Rao clarifies the recent buzz about his hair, revealing that his appearance is part of his transformation for an upcoming role.

Actor Rajkummar Rao recently addressed the online buzz surrounding his changed hairstyle and thinning hairline. Videos and photos from the Bolti Khidkiyaan Short Film Festival in Mumbai sparked widespread speculation on social media, with fans and critics concerned about his appearance. Many assumed the actor was experiencing hair loss or other physical changes unrelated to his work.

What did Rajkummar Rao say?

Rajkummar Rao took to Instagram to clarify that his new look is part of his preparation for upcoming roles, including the biopic Nikam. He explained that the transformation was intentional and achieved naturally, without prosthetics. “My being is through my art,” he wrote. He further stated that his work requires him to undergo physical changes, whether it is gaining or losing weight, looking older, or thinning his hair. The actor emphasized his preference for real physical transformation rather than relying on artificial methods.

This statement helped clear the air and reassured fans that the changes in his appearance were for professional reasons. His honesty about the process also highlighted his dedication to his craft and his willingness to push physical limits to bring authenticity to his characters.

See the post of Rajkummar Rao here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RajKummar Rao (@rajkummar_rao)

About the Nikam biopic

The film Nikam focuses on the life and career of Ujjwal Nikam, one of India’s most renowned public prosecutors. Directed by Avinash Arun and produced by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films, the biopic will explore Nikam’s involvement in high-profile cases such as the 1993 Bombay blasts and the 2008 Mumbai train attacks. Wamiqa Gabbi will play the female lead. Rajkummar’s role demanded changes like aging for the character and adjusting his appearance, which included the current hairstyle transformation that led to speculation.

More about Rajkummar Rao

In addition to Nikam, Rajkummar Rao is preparing for the Sourav Ganguly biopic directed by Vikramaditya Motwane. He will portray the legendary cricketer, with filming expected to begin in early 2026 and a targeted release in December 2026. Fans can expect another physically immersive performance from the actor in this film as well.

