Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra's latest film HIT: The First Case releases today i.e. July 15, 2022. The film directed by Dr Sailesh Kolanu is based on a 32-year-old cop Vikram who battles with his own traumatic past and side by side solves the cases he has in his pipeline. In an exclusive interview with India.com, the team of HIT: The First Case – Rajkummar Rao, Sanya Malhotra, and director Sailesh Kolanu shared some more details about the film and discussed the killer in the film in the most hilarious way! On the other hand, Rajkummar Rao raised awareness for PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder) through the film.

Sanya Malhotra Wants Rajkummar Rao to Review All Her Films

When we asked Sanya Malhotra who gives her honest feedback on whether she performed well or not, she pointed out on her co-star in the film Rajkummar saying, "Raj bahot acha review karte hain mera kaam. I really trust him. Once we did the film, I was like aapko meri saari films dekhni hain so that you can tell me or mujhe aap review dena, honest review dena. I really trust him and admire him as an actor toh unka opinion mujhe bahot matter karta hain. Agar vo mujhe batainge agar kuch character mein sahi nahi laga as an actor mein kuch aur add kar sakti hu, toh mein inki bahot sunti hoon." Rajkummar Rao reviews my work in a very positive way. I like how he gives me feedback, an honest feedback as I admire him and I trust his work as an actor. He can tell me where are the loopholes in the film and if the character requires more, then he would be a better person to give feedback as I listen to him.

Know The Funny Side of Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra

The interview has a lot more 'masala' with a fun game section in the end that you cannot miss as this is one of the funniest interviews ever of Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra. Raj reveals he loves healthy flirting, while Sanya says she gets 'Shaadi ke rishte' on her DMs. Watch the full interview.

