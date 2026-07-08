Rajkummar Rao gets trolled for Dada’s first look, netizens say ‘Sourav Ganguly deserves better…’

Rajkummar Rao’s look as Sourav Ganguly in the upcoming biopic Dada has created a buzz online, with fans sharing their opinions about the actor’s portrayal of the cricket legend.

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Rajkummar Rao as Sourav Ganguly leaves internet divided (PC: Twitter)

The first look poster of Rajkummar Rao’s upcoming sports biopic Dada – The Sourav Ganguly Story has created a buzz among cricket and film fans. While many viewers are excited to see the journey of former Indian cricket captain and legend Sourav Ganguly being brought to the big screen, the poster has also received mixed reactions. A section of audiences questioned Rajkummar’s resemblance to the cricket legend and felt the first glimpse could have been presented differently.

Rajkummar Rao’s look as Sourav Ganguly divides the internet

The makers of Dada – The Sourav Ganguly Story unveiled the first-look poster on July 8, coinciding with Sourav Ganguly’s birthday. The poster recreates one of the most memorable moments from Indian cricket history — Ganguly’s iconic shirt-waving celebration at the Lord’s balcony after India’s NatWest Trophy victory against England in 2002.

The moment became a symbol of Ganguly’s aggressive leadership style and a turning point for Indian cricket. The upcoming film aims to explore the life, struggles and achievements of the former captain, with Rajkummar Rao stepping into the role of the cricket icon. However, soon after the poster was released, reactions online remained divided. While some fans welcomed the idea of a film on Ganguly’s inspiring journey, others were not fully convinced by Rajkummar’s first look.

Fans question the casting and poster design of Dada

Several users expressed their disappointment with the poster on social media. Some felt that Rajkummar Rao’s appearance did not strongly resemble Sourav Ganguly, while others described the design as looking artificial. A few reactions suggested that the poster appeared like a digitally created image rather than a natural first look. One comment read, “Dada deserves a better poster for sure.” Another user wrote, “Poster is looking like a cartoon avatar of dada.”

Another reaction added, “Need a better poster. Also frankly needed another actor. He hardly looks like you. It could have been a better biopic with more suitable casting. I am not saying that Rajkummar Rao is not a good actor, but I believe Dada deserved a more fitting choice for his biopic.” Some fans, however, defended the project and pointed out that Rajkummar Rao is known for his acting abilities.

See users reactions on Rajkummar Rao’s Dada first look here

About Dada – The Sourav Ganguly Story

Directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, Dada – The Sourav Ganguly Story will feature Rajkummar Rao as the former Indian captain. The film is produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg and presented by Gulshan Kumar Bhushan Kumar T-Series and DBL under the Luv Films banner. The movie is scheduled for a theatrical release on May 14, 2027. With Sourav Ganguly’s remarkable cricket journey forming the foundation of the story, the film has already generated curiosity among sports lovers and cinema audiences.