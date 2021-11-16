Rajkummar Rao & Patralekhaa Wedding: Actors Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa tied the knot on November 15, 2021, at the Oberoi Sukhvillas, Chandigarh. The love birds tied the knot amid the presence of close friends from the industry and family members. One of the close attendees was Farah Khan who tied sehrabandi on Rajkummar Rao’s head as a ritual. From the film fraternity, only filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan and actors Huma Qureshi and her brother Saqib Saleem were a part of the celebrations. Farah Khan Kunder has shared a beautiful pic with the newlyweds as she showered them with immense love for the new chapter of their life.Also Read - Is Patralekhaa's Reception Look Inspired by Deepika Padukone?

While Rajkummar dressed in a cream-coloured sherwani, Patralekhaa looked stunning in her red bridal saree by designer Sabyasachi. The bride’s saree had an embroidered veil, containing a declaration of her love for the actor. It was inscribed with a Bengali verse: “Amar poran bhora bhalobasha aami tomay somorpon korilam (I give to you my soul filled with love).” Also Read - Trending: New Pics From Rajkummar Rao And Patralekhaa's Wedding Reception, Couple Dances on SRK Songs

Take a look at the pictures:

Farah Khan Kunder has also shared a beautiful pic with the newlyweds and showered them with immense love for the new chapter of their life. She got emotional after the ritual and wrote, “You don’t marry the person you can live with.. you marry the person you Can’t live without.. @rajkummar_rao & @patralekhaa .. urs was the most beautiful and emotional wedding n I know the marriage will be the same.. lov u Raju&Goldy .. ♥️ #goldencouple”. Also Read - 'I Pledge All My Love To You'! Patralekhaa's Bridal Lehenga Has THESE Bengali Words Inscribed For Rajkummar Rao

Farah with Huma at Rajkummar Rao-Patralekhaa’s Wedding:

Several celebrities have sent their best wishes to the newlyweds. We too wish the same to Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa!