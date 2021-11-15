Rajkummar Rao-Patralekhaa’s wedding invitation: Bollywood actors Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa, who are all set to tie the knot today, on November 15 in Chandigarh, have had their wedding card leaked online. The couple are all set to take wedding vows at Oberoi Sukhvilas Chandigarh. A fan page of the actor shared the wedding invitation and it is so beautiful that you’ll fall in love with the small details on it from chandeliers, lotuses to a monument similar to the venue hotel. Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa chose minimalist wedding card in teal green colour and is from the Rao and Paul family.Also Read - Rajkummar Rao-Patralekhaa Get Down On Their Knee To Exchange Rings, Perform Impromptu Dance On ‘Perfect’ | Watch

The wedding card of Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa read, "Rao family and Paul family invite you for the wedding of Patralekhaa (Daughter of Ajit Paul and Papri Paul) with Rajkummar (Son of Kamlesh Yadav and Satyaprakash Yadav) Monday 15th Nov '21 Oberoi Sukhvilas Chandigarh".

Have a look at the gorgeous wedding invite:



On Saturday, November 13, the couple hosted a stunning all-white-themed engagement party, which was attended by their friends and family. Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa. The super adorable and romantic video from their engagement went viral. In a cute gesture, Rajkummar was and Patralekhaa both went on their knees to put the engagement rings in each other's fingers.

Rajkummar and Patralekhaa never shied away from expressing their love and admiration for each other. In 2019, Patralekhaa opened up about her love story and shared that when Rajkummar saw her for the first time in an ad, he thought he would marry her one day.

We wish them a big congratulations!