Home

Entertainment

Rajkummar Rao Speaks on Filming Intimate Scene With Bhumi Pednekar in Bheed | Exclusive

Rajkummar Rao Speaks on Filming Intimate Scene With Bhumi Pednekar in Bheed | Exclusive

Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar share a lovely chemistry in Bheed. In a carefully crafted scene by director Anubhav Sinha, they go intimate. Here's what Rajkummar has to say about it.

Rajkummar Rao Speaks on Filming Intimate Scene With Bhumi Pednekar in Bheed | Exclusive

Bheed: Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar share an intimate scene in their latest film, Bheed. The film is based on the coronavirus lockdown and features the struggles of migrant workers. Rajkummar plays the role of a Dalit police officer, Surya Kumar Singh Tikas, who’s given the charge of a checkpost while Bhumi Pednekar plays the role of Dr. Renu Sharma, his upper-caste girlfriend.

In a carefully crafted scene, Surya and Renu try making out but something stops him. He is reminded of all the times when he’s made to realise his position in society as a lower-caste man who would remove his slippers and stand barefoot in front of an upper-caste person. Director Anubhav Sinha, quite smartly and effectively, underlines the caste-based discrimination with a love story and Rajkummar feels it’s an important scene to establish the narrative.

You may like to read

When asked to divulge more about the scene, the actor, in an interview with india.com, first refused to give the spoilers. When asked again, he said, “It’s a scene between two people who are in love. There are layers to it… what happens to this boy and why is he so stressed in life.”

You would think that romance has got no place in the middle of a story that largely focuses on discrimination and the class divide but Rajkummar feels otherwise. When asked the same, he added, “Love is an important part of our lives. No matter what we do in life and how stressful we are, we always go back to our partners. This film is not a love story but this relationship is an important part of it. Both the characters share this bond and their relationship never comes in between their duties or profession. And that’s how it is. When we work, we work. We don’t think about our relationships.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Romance or a love story might not be the strongest aspects of Sinha’s style of filmmaking but the way he uses an intimate scene in Bheed to highlight casteism is important. And that’s probably where the skills of a seasoned director are identified. Rajkummar definitely aces his performance but with Bhumi, the scene never looks falling out of the narrative.

Bheed also features Ashutosh Rana, Pankaj Kapur, Kritika Kamra, and Dia Mirza among others in important roles. It is now running in theatres and has received good reviews.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.