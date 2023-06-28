Home

Rajkummar Rao To Play Bhagat Singh In His Upcoming Project, Check Details Here

Rajkummar Rao prepares to mesmerise audiences with his versatile acting skills, embracing yet another iconic role of Bhagat Singh.

Rajkummar Rao Prepares to Portray Bhagat Singh in his next movie.(Image Credit : rajkummar_rao/Instagram)

Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao is generating a lot of excitement in the industry for his upcoming movie. Industry sources have revealed that following his successful portrayal of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, which he played in the direct-to-digital mini-series titled “Bose: Dead or Alive” in 2017 , Rajkummar Rao is now preparing to portray the iconic figure of Bhagat Singh in an upcoming project.

According to a close source, Rajkummar Rao possesses great enthusiasm for a project centred around Bhagat Singh and is eagerly anticipating the opportunity to portray the revolutionary leader.

Overview of the Film

Currently, the project is in the early stages of development, with a team of writers extensively researching the incidents from Bhagat Singh’s life. Rajkummar Rao himself is actively engaged in the process of script development.

A prominent digital platform is in the process of backing the Bhagat Singh Project. According to sources, the team aims to create content revolving around Bhagat Singh that breaks away from a conventional film format. They are also considering exploring the long-form format to tell the story in a unique way. Currently, the project is in its early stages, and it is estimated that the writing process alone will require another 6 to 8 months.

Excitement and Anticipation

Rajkummar Rao’s portrayal of Bhagat Singh expects immense excitement and anticipation from fans. Given the actor’s dedication to his craft, coupled with his ability to immerse himself in different characters, it is expected that Rao will deliver a captivating performance.

Rajkumar’s upcoming project

Apart from the proposed film, Rajkummar Rao is gearing up to start shooting for Stree 2 in July, co-starring Shraddha Kapoor. The upcoming film belongs to the horror comedy genre and will feature Varun Dhawan in a significant role.

