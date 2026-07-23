Rajkummar Rao’s deleted comment on ‘Modi Hai’ song goes viral: ‘You can never know the pressure’

Rajkummar Rao later deleted the comment, but screenshots had already been shared widely on social media: 'I can never sell my soul'

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Rajkummar Rao

Rajkummar Rao has found himself at the centre of an online debate after a now-deleted Instagram comment about last year’s ‘Modi Hai Hai Toh Mumkin Hai‘ song went viral. The actor, who recently expressed support for students protesting over alleged irregularities in the education system, responded to a fan questioning his participation in the political song before deleting the comment. The discussion began after Rajkummar shared a heartfelt note supporting the ongoing student protest in New Delhi. While many praised his message, one Instagram user questioned why he had appeared in the ‘Modi Hai Toh Mumkin Hai’ song alongside several Bollywood celebrities.

Responding to the comment, Rajkummar wrote, “I can never sell my soul, brother. And one song does not define who I am, what I stand for or what my ideologies in life are. You can never know the pressure. I stand for what is right and what keeps us united as human beings. As long as my conscience is clean and I work the hardest nothing else matters. People who know me personally know who I am and hopefully one day I’ll be able to earn back your respect. I wish you luck and happiness in life. God bless you.”

The actor later deleted the comment, but screenshots had already been shared widely on social media.

His remark, “You can never know the pressure,” sparked speculation online, with some users suggesting he was referring to pressure to participate in the song. However, Rajkummar did not explain what he meant and never said that he had been forced or compelled to be part of the project.

In his original Instagram post, Rajkummar urged people to respond to the ongoing student protests with empathy and dialogue rather than confrontation.

“When young people feel unheard, it is a reminder that society must listen. Every voice deserves to be heard with dignity, fairness and respect. At the same time, peace must remain our greatest strength. Violence, from any side, only deepens wounds and takes us further away from meaningful solutions. This is a moment for dialogue and compassion,” he wrote.

The actor added that students should be allowed to express themselves responsibly, while authorities should engage with them openly and empathetically.

Watch the Modi song



Rajkummar is among several Bollywood celebrities who have recently voiced support for students protesting over alleged irregularities in the examination system.