Rajkummar Rao’s leaked pics from Sourav Ganguly biopic face trolling, netizens say ‘Munaf Patel from Mars’

Leaked pictures from the sets of the upcoming Sourav Ganguly biopic have triggered mixed reactions online, with fans sharing memes and divided opinions over Rajkummar Rao’s on screen appearance.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/entertainment/rajkummar-raos-leaked-pics-from-sourav-ganguly-biopic-face-trolling-netizens-say-munaf-patel-from-mars-8429298/ Copy

Rajkummar Rao pics leaked from Dada (PC: Twitter)

Rajkummar Rao’s upcoming transformation into former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly has become a major talking point online after leaked photos from the sets of Dada surfaced on social media. While many fans were excited to get the first glimpse of the actor in the sports biopic, others were left unconvinced by his appearance in the leaked images. The photos quickly went viral and sparked trolling memes and mixed reactions across platforms. Some users questioned whether Rajkummar actually resembled Ganguly, while others joked about the look and styling choices used in the film.

Leaked set photos from Dada trigger online trolling

The leaked pictures reportedly came from the Aryan Club Grounds in Kolkata, where Rajkummar Rao is currently filming Dada. In the images, the actor is seen wearing a red T-shirt with black track pants while preparing for scenes linked to Sourav Ganguly’s cricket journey.

As soon as the photos appeared online, social media users started sharing reactions with many comparing his appearance to completely different personalities instead of the former cricket captain. One user commented, “Munaf Patel from Mars,” while another wrote, “Biopic of Ganguly or Gambhir, what is that look.” Several fans also questioned whether enough effort had gone into matching Ganguly’s personality and screen presence.

See users’ reactions to Rajkummar Rao’s leaked pictures from Dada here

Munaf Patel from Mars — Harry.lens 0bnb.bnb ⌘ (❖,❖) (@Harry74963946) May 28, 2026

Biopic of Ganguly or Gambhir? Wtf is that look — Cricket Panda (@CricketPandaa) May 28, 2026

Fans divided over Rajkummar Rao’s transformation

The reaction online has remained mixed ever since the images leaked. Some fans praised Rajkummar Rao for attempting another challenging role while others felt the look was not convincing enough for a high profile sports biopic. One social media user wrote “Hope the movie isn’t a disappointment.” Another commented “He’s not looking even 10 percent of Dada.”

A separate user shared a broader criticism about Indian biopics by writing “Problem with most Indian biopics is the filmmakers put more effort in making the actor look like the subject rather than making the story look like the subject’s story. We lack honesty in storytelling in biopics.” Despite the trolling the leaked pictures have managed to create strong curiosity around the film and audience discussions continue to grow online.

Also read: Rajkummar Rao begins shoot for Sourav Ganguly biopic ‘Dada’; actor’s transformation had already surprised fans

Problem with most Indian biopics is the film makers put more effort in making the actor look like the subject rather than making the story look like the subject’s story. We lack honesty in story telling in biopics. — Father Khatri (@Khamosh_Insan) May 28, 2026

Rajkummar Rao’s intense preparation for Dada

Rajkummar Rao is known for physically transforming himself for many of his films and earlier this year he had already spoken about preparing for Dada. The actor revealed that he prefers changing his appearance naturally instead of relying heavily on prosthetics.

What to know about Dada biopic

Dada The Sourav Ganguly Story is directed by Vikramaditya Motwane and produced by Luv Ranjan. The biographical sports drama started filming in 2026 and is expected to focus on Ganguly’s cricket career leadership journey career comeback and iconic shirt waving celebration at Lord’s.

Reports suggest that Tanya Maniktala may play Dona Ganguly while Saswata Chatterjee or Boman Irani could portray Chandi Ganguly. Aparajita Adhya is reportedly being considered for the role of Ganguly’s mother while Gajraj Rao is tipped to play Jagmohan Dalmiya. The film is currently targeting a theatrical release in December 2026 though an official release date has not yet been announced.