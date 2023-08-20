Rajnikanth Meets Samajwadi Party Leader Akhilesh Yadav, Recalls ‘9 Years of Friendship’

Home

Rajnikanth recently met Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav in Lucknow as he recalled their '9 years of friendship'

Rajnikanth Meets Samajwadi Party Leader Akhilesh Yadav: Rajnikanth recently met Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav in Lucknow. After meeting Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the veteran actor met Akhilesh and even paid respect to his late father Mulayam Singh Yadav. Rajnikanth recalled about his meeting with the former UP CM nine years ago, while the latter shared about his admiration for the cinematic legend as an engineering student in Mysore. The Jailer actor later also spoke about his meeting with CM Adityanath. A viral video of the former touching the UP chief minister’s feet is breaking the internet as fan’s hail the veteran’s humility.

AKHILESH YADAV TWEETS ABOUT HIS MEETING WITH RAJNIKANTH:

जब दिल मिलते हैं तो लोग गले मिलते हैं। मैसूर में इंजीनियरिंग की पढ़ाई के दौरान पर्दे पर रजनीकांत जी को देखकर जितनी ख़ुशी होती थी वो आज भी बरकरार है। हम 9 साल पहले व्यक्तिगत रूप से मिले और तब से दोस्ती है… pic.twitter.com/e9KZrc5mNH — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) August 20, 2023

RAJNIKANTH RECALLS MEETING WITH SP LEADER AKHILESH YADAV NINE YEARS AGO

The SP leader posted photos of his meeting with Rajnikanth and captioned his post as, “When hearts meet, people embrace. During my engineering studies in Mysore, the happiness I used to feel seeing Rajinikanth ji on the screen is still intact. We met in person 9 years back and have been friends ever since…” Sharing about his meeting with Akhilesh, the megastar said, “I met Akhilesh Yadav 9 years ago at a function in Mumbai and we are friends since then, we talk on the phone. Five years ago when I came here for a shoot but I couldn’t meet him, now he is here so I met him.” When quizzed about his recent meeting with CM Adityanath, he replied, “Bohut badhiya, accha laga (It was great, I felt good).” Rajnikanth further added, “This was a courtesy call, he is my friend…” He also confirmed about heading to Ayodhya to seek blessings of Lord Ram.

Jailer also stars Shiva Rajkumar, Mirna Menon, Mohanlal and Tamannaah Bhatia in a cameo appearance.

