Home

Entertainment

Rajnikanth’s Top 5 Highest Grossing Movies Ever That You Just Cannot Miss

Rajnikanth’s Top 5 Highest Grossing Movies Ever That You Just Cannot Miss

While Rajnikanth is ruling over the box office with his latest release 'Jailer', here are some of the megastar's highest grossing movies of all time .

Rajnikanth's Top 5 Highest Grossing Movies Ever That You Just Cannot Miss

Megastar Rajnikanth who is ruling the box office with his latest movie ‘Jailer ‘ has taken the region by storm since its release. The movie has already entered the Rs 500 crore club at the worldwide box office and has secured a place as one of the highest-grossing Tamil films of all time. With every passing day, the movie is breaking new records.

Trending Now

This is not the first time that the superstar has delivered such record-breaking hits. Always playing his role with full dedication and vigour, here are some exceptional works by the megastar star that recorded to be his highest-grossing movies of all time :

Rajnikanth’s Highest-Grossing Movies

2.0 (2018)- It is an action thriller film which revolves around the story of a robot (chitti ) and its creator Dr Vaseegaran. The movie proved to be a big hit in both Bollywood and Tollywood and collected a whopping Rs 723 crore. Till date, no movie of his has matched these numbers. Kabali (2016) – The story is about a man who can go to any extent in order to protect his family. After being released from prison due to false charges, he resumes his post as gang leader and continues a long-held rivalry. The movie did well at the box office and collected ₹650 crore. Jailer (2023)-The story is about a jailer who stops a gang when they try to flee their leader from prison. The movie is one of the blockbuster hits of 2023 that collected ₹500 crore till now after its release on 10th August. Enthiran (2010)– Enthiran revolves around a scientist who created a robot but things turn upside down when human emotions are instilled. The movie overall collected ₹290 crore. Petta (2019)-The story is about a hostel warden but things take an interesting turn when he crosses paths with some dangerous gangsters. The movie collected ₹226 crore at the box office.

Words fell short to describe the aura that Rajnikanth is. Action-packed thrillers are the audience’s favourite and it is for a reason that he is affectionately known as ‘Thaliava’.

Which one is your favourite film of Rajnikanth?

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES