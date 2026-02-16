Rajpal Yadav announces press meet after getting interim bail in Rs 9 crore cheque bounce case, set to happen in...

  • Home
Published: February 16, 2026 4:33 PM IST
By Ayush Srivastava
Rajpal Yadav got interim bail on February 16 after depositing Rs 1.5 crore. His manager, Goldie, said, “Yes, it’s true that Rajpal sir has been granted bail. It’s a very happy day for us.” He added, “He will hold a press conference soon to talk about the issue, probably in a day or two. Until then, we cannot say anything more.”

*This copy is getting updated.*

